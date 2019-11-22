Halftime headlines

These are the headlines that we’re working on.

A Hawaii Island man has been identified as one of two U.S. Service Members killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. The defense department says, Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr. died when his helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground in Eastern Afghanistan. The crash is still under investigation.

A murder investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at Makaha Valley Community Park. Police have not yet made an arrest.

A large northwest swell is making its way down the island chain.