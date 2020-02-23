Half brother of former Police Chief Louis Kealoha arrested for alleged abuse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to sources, Andre Peters, a 24-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department, and assigned to the traffic division, was arrested for the alleged abuse against his half brother former Police Chief Louis Kealoha.

Sources say the two got into an argument that escalated. Peters was off duty at the time of the incident.

Records show 46-year-old Peters was arrested about 1:45 a.m. at Summer Street in the Hawaii Kai area.

He has been charged for abuse, and he posted $1,000 bail.