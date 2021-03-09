Half a month’s worth of rain fell over parts of Hawaii in one day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy rainfall across the Hawaiian Islands threatened to destroy homes, overfilled the Kaupakalua Dam and presented unexpected roadway blocks.

According to Accuweather, a surge of moisture that had pushed its way northward across part of the island chain over the weekend began to intensify at the start of the week, dumping inches of rainfall, and in some places more than a foot, over the islands.

In Haiku, an area on the island of Maui, 13.2 inches of rain fell between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

In Ke’anae, more than 17 inches of rainfall fell over a span of 36 hours, says Accuweather.