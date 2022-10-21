HILO, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The United States Geological Survey [USGS] is closely monitoring Halemaʻumaʻu crater as lava continues to build up in the crater.

According to USGS, “The ongoing summit eruption at Kīlauea volcano turned 1 year old on September 29, 2022. The past year’s activity has commonly been described as ‘continuous’ effusion of lava within Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Although this has been mostly true–especially in recent months–there have been multiple occasions when lava was not flowing.

USGS is closely monitoring Halemaʻumaʻu crater as lava continues to accumulate with no eruption to empty the lava buildup. Scientists believe the swarm of earthquakes that occurred on Sept. 20 along with the simultaneous drop in the crater floor and rise in the lava lake indicates that “the conduit to the eruptive vent may have experienced a structural failure—allowing dense lava below the crater floor to infiltrate the conduit, causing it to clog.”

Kilauea Volcano remains at Watch status while Mauna Loa, which is not erupting, remains at an Advisory status.