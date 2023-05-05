Mayor Rick Blangiardi speaks at a town hall meeting on the North Shore on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a packed house Thursday night, May 4 at Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s town hall on the North Shore. Parks, sidewalks, over-tourism, property taxes and flood management were some of the topics.

Many North Shore residents made it clear to city officials they have been feeling overwhelmed by tourism and don’t understand why some areas of Oahu are protected from commercial beach activities while others are not.

At one point, one resident and Mayor Blangiardi got into a heated discussion about Bill 34 and 38, relating to commercial activities at beach parks.

Mayor Blangiardi said what was happening at Waimanalo Beach was wrong, and the North Shore resident said it was wrong what was happening on North Shore, too; but the Mayor said he never heard complaints coming from Waialua before.

North Shore residents made it clear they opposed Bill 19 relating to commercial activity permits at parks.

“Bill 19 is not designed to create any kind of overrun that has been suggested here or it might be misunderstood,” Mayor said.

Blangiardi went on further.

“What we’re talking about is whether or not we can have the most equitable use of our beaches and who has access to that and who shouldn’t. It really is about control and trying to stop that sense of overrun so our local people don’t feel subordinated and like we’ve all been sold out for the ‘all mighty dollar’.”

Blangiardi and the North Shore resident who got into the heated discussion apologized to one another. “I’m really feeling strong about this; we’re trying to do the right thing on behalf of the people who live here.”

For years, residents have also been asking for proper walkways in Haleiwa town.

The popular tourist stop has minimal parking, sidewalks, walkways, bathrooms and not enough space for the number of cars and visitors stopping through every day.

Currently, pedestrians are forced to walk on gravel, dirt, mud and on the side of the road in certain areas in Haleiwa.

On Thursday night, Bryan Gallagher, Deputy Director for Honolulu’s Departmnet of Design and Construction said a walkway project is in the design phase and slated to begin in Spring 2024.

“We’re currently in the design phase for a permeable pavement sidewalk structure system in Haleiwa town; so, we’ll be paving the roads,” Gallagher said.

“We’re going to go to construction for that in probably around spring time of 2024,” he said. He added the timing was so it wouldn’t be during peak tourist season to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

“I think the real issue this community has from Haleiwa northward is there’s just too many cars.” said DTS Director Roger Morton.

“Part of the solution I’d like to see is if we can do a mobility center funded by federal dollars,” Morton added, saying there would be an offsite parking area that could bring people in via bus.

Another priority for residents has been fixing the deteriorating bike path that stretches from Sunset to Shark’s Cove.

One Sunset Beach Elementary teacher and resident has been calling the city for years trying to get the bike path fixed. On Thursday, she was pleased to announce she had success with the city.

“Tomorrow morning I’ll be walking with city officials and with the consultants who were hired with planning and designing to construct a new bike path,” said Rex Dubiel. ” I’m just so grateful.”

Exuberant property taxes, misuse of agricultural lands and storm preparations to prevent future flooding were also hot topics by the community.