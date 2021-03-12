Haleiwa residents want more City help with flood cleanup efforts

HALEIWA (KHON2) — Businesses and residents in Haleiwa are still cleaning up three days after catastrophic flooding swept through the area. Some are still wondering if help is on the way.

Mountains of mud and other green waste still need to be hauled out of the Haleiwa Plantation Shops parking lot.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Haleiwa Plantation Shops owner Tony Santos said, he estimates the parking lot will not be open until Tuesday, March 16.

“The crew has been working nonstop for the last two days and you can see they made some tremendous progress. We’re anticipating Tuesday afternoon before we can open the parking lot.” Tony Santos, Haleiwa Plantation Shops owner

Businesses there are open, but the lack of parking is a problem.

“They were closed the day of the flood, but with the communities helping all the workers we got the shop to reopen the very next day,” Santos said. ‘But with the parking lot still closed it’s hard to get people here because there’s no place to park.”

Businesses at the old Haleiwa shops and food trucks across the street still remain closed.

“To reopen normal I think it’s going to take a while,” said Surf-N-Salsa owner John Acuna, “but we’re trying to do a limited menu maybe next week sometime, but we’re not sure yet.”

One problem faced by many is where to take the debris. The City lifted its two-dump limit at the Kawailoa, Kapaa and Keehi transfer stations for everyone affected by the flood. They are allowed to dump certain items there for free.

“Anything that can burn, such as wood, clothing, you know, anything that got wet,” said David Rodrigues, supervisor at the Kawailoa Transfer Station.

The transfer station will take green waste but not mud and rocks.

“You can see all the debris in the area and the weather and we weren’t able to take none of this to the landfill because it’s mixed with dirt, trees and mud, and landfills only except green waste,” Santos said.

According to the City Department of Environmental Services, any mud, rocks or dirt from the flood can be taken to the Waimanu Gulch Sanitary Landfill free of charge.

Many say they wish the City would offer more help.

“I feel like we got forgot about here, cause every time on the news all we hear is we should’ve done a better job from the governor, we should have cleaned our streams better, we should’ve prepared the storm drains better. How many more times do we got to see this for that to happen? So I would like to have something in place before this happens.” Tony Santos, Haleiwa Plantation Shops owner

A City spokesperson says they signed an emergency proclamation seeking federal aid and that city crews have been doing damage assessments and cleaning streams and storm drains.