Haleiwa residents, businesses still picking up pieces after torrential flooding

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Business owners and residents were hit hard in Haleiwa due to flooding on Tuesday, March 9. Old Haleiwa shops and food trucks were hit especially hard.

One watermark could be seen roughly 16 feet above the river below.

Community and church members came out to help clear the piles of debris and mud. Many were picking up the pieces of their businesses.

Yun Ho has owned Korean BBQ for 16 years. Her sister, Man Ho, says she does not know what she is going to do.

“She appreciates everybody coming here, but she don’t really know what she’s gonna’ do right now,” Man said. “She doesn’t know what to do.”

Yun was working inside her truck when the water came. Lisa Wainee lives next to the river and says her cars were submerged.

“It actually moved back to the driveway and then ended up there,” Wainee said as she pointed to where the water level was. “Just kind of gives you an example of the power of what the water was like.”

Dozens volunteered to help remove debris but ran into problems trying to dump it. Haleiwa resident Lori McKeown said, officials will not let people dump dirt in foliage.

“They have no place to dump it, they can do two dump runs and now they’re telling us ‘you can’t dump dirt in foliage,'” McKeown said. “They said it has to be refrigerators and tables, so where does it go?”

Residents also hope to get more City and State assistance.

“I would beg that our government officials just get their stuff together and help the community that elected you,” Wainee said.

Some business owners say it could take weeks until they are back on their feet, even with all of the volunteers and extra hands removing the rubbish and mud.