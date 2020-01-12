Haleiwa man accused of trying to kill girlfriend arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in police custody in connection to an attempted murder case in the Haleiwa area.

The case stems from an incident that happened on January 10, around 6:30 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 47-year-old man was trying to kill his 39-year-old girlfriend by “restricting her breathing.” Police did not disclose details of the act.

Police later located the man and arrested him for attempted murder in the second-degree around 8:30 a.m.

He remains in police custody, pending investigation.