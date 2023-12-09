HALEIWA (KHON2) — A Haleiwa family is still seeking answers after an assault on Nov. 1 resulted in a 66-year-old man losing vision in one eye.

KHON2 met Bobby Dawson one week after he was attacked. He said he was walking home around 8:30 p.m. on November 1 and was right near his home when he woke up in a pool of blood.

“I stopped and got a spam musubi from 7/11 and I remember walking back home, eating the musubi, and the next thing you know I was picking myself off the ground, and I couldn’t see out of my right eye,” Dawson said.

Many on the North Shore know the areas that aren’t very safe once the sun sets, and the small stretch near Haleiwa Boat Harbor where Bobby was attacked is one of them.

According to Honolulu Police crime mapping, since Oct. 1, there have been three assaults, one sex crime, a weapons crime, and two thefts on the small stretch of road where Bobby was attacked. The only other area on North Shore with that many assaults and burglaries in the same time frame was near Goodale and Kealohanui in Waialua.

The doctors told Dawson his injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma, and HPD classified the case as an assault.

Since then, it’s been a roller coaster of emotions for the family.

“It’s really frustrating knowing I’m going to live the rest of my life with one eye,” Dawson said. “That’s hard in itself.”

“This was a heinous crime and I keep asking myself why would someone do this?” said his wife Cynthia.

The family is asking the community to speak up if they saw anything that night.

“I want justice, I want the person and the weapon that was used on Bobby so that we have something concrete, because we don’t want to see anyone else get hurt like this,” his wife continued.

“I just wish someone would come forward, I know someone saw something, 8:30 p.m. it’s still busy around here, but no one has come forward,” Bobby said.

The family is continuing to pay for medical bills and refuses to accept that Bobby will never be able to see out of his right eye again.

They will go to the mainland to seek a second and third opinion soon.

“We don’t want this story to die, because once it dies, it doesn’t get fixed and then someone else out there can get hurt,” Cynthia said. “We ask you to please keep this alive until we can get justice.”

If you have any information on the incident and want to remain anonymous, you can always call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.