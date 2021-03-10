Haleiwa community jumps to help flooded businesses during clean-up

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several businesses on Oahu’s North Shore turned into a river as the stream behind commercial buildings overflowed into several of the neighboring businesses on Tuesday, March 9, forcing owners and workers to evacuate.

The cleaning of the muddy floors inside and outside the Haleiwa’s Killer Tacos took most of the day.

Ahsley Ahner, an employee of the restaurant, said the shop was completely flooded during Tuesday’s storm.

“We came in this morning and the majority of the ground was just covered with a pretty thick layer of mud,” Ahner said. “The kitchen, the dining room, the food service area, disheartening lot of rocks and debris in the parking lot.”

The Ukulele Site shop right next door will have to restart its recent renovations. Joel Elechinger said, they had just finished remodeling the store while they closed their doors due to the pandemic.

“We had just remodeled this during COVID, we had shut down for several months,” Elechinger said. “So it was brand new flooring, a lot of the stuff here is brand new, so it’s a shame we will have to redo a lot of that stuff.”

He knew there was not much to do but seek higher ground towards safety as they saw the water rising and going into the businesses.

Elechinger said, “I live right up the street, so I had to get out go back home, get my wife and dog get a couple of things, and then drive up the hill.”

Gov. David Ige and Mayor Rick Blangiardi assessed the flood damage on Wednesday, March 10. Ige responded to concerns from residents over the clearing of overgrown vegetation of the streams. Many neighbors said it was a major cause for the overflow they experienced the day before.

Ige said, “It has to be ongoing maintenance effort that would be required. And certainly we know that we can do better, but some of these acts of nature will overwhelm the infrastructure that’s in place.”

The flooded businesses are hopeful they will be able to reopen their doors by Thursday, March 11, with the help from their neighbors.

“It’s been amazing, Starbucks came by and dropped off some coffee this morning, people came by with breakfast burritos,” Ahner said. “People have been wondering by with gloves and boots ready to work just saying how can we help.”

City and State emergency agencies are asking people to document the damage in order to determine if they qualify for aid from federal agencies.