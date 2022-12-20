HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to continuing severe weather, Haleakalā’s summit district will remain closed Tuesday.

The park said there was debris on trails and roadways that needed to be cleaned up. Park personnel are also working to restore power at the facilities.

Camping reservations for Hosmer Grove are canceled and the Pīpīwai Trail, Kūloa Point Trail, and Kīpahulu Visitor Center remain closed.

However, the Kīpahulu District and campground are open. Access to the park from Hāna Highway and Pi’ilani Highway may be limited.

Conditions can be checked on the NPS’s website.

Hawaii County also reported damage at parks from rain and winds.

Punaluʻu Beach Park, Mahukona Beach Park, Honokaʻa Pool, and the bathrooms at the Waipiʻo Valley are closed.

Hawaii County residents can download the Kahea app for updates.