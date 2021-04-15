Haleakala National Park to kick off National Park Week with free entrance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Haleakalā National Park is offering the public a chance to visit the historic park for free. It’s all part of National Park Week.

Starting Saturday, April 17, park goers can enjoy Haleakalā National Park without having to pay entrance fees.

In addition to the waived entrance fees, Haleakalā National Park is offering Earth Day activities between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. as well as 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 pm outside the Haleakalā Visitor Center. Activities can also be found at Hosmer Grove from 12 p.m. to 1 pm.

Park goers are also encouraged to share their Earth Day experience by using #HaleakalāNP, #EarthDay and #NationalParkWeek in their social media posts.

On April 24, Keiki (kids) of all ages are welcome to become a Junior Ranger. Special Junior Ranger activities will be held at the Summit District from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lawn of the Park Headquarters Visitor Center. During the activities, keiki will learn how to draw a nēnē (Hawaiian Goose) and find out how they can help protect native nēnē!

All fourth graders can obtain free national park passes by visiting Every Kid Outdoors prior to picking up their free pass in the park.

Daily drop-in programs will also be available in the Kīpahulu District from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can join a park ranger to practice their ‘ōlelo Hawaii (Hawaiian language) or go back in time by learning about Polynesian migration.

The park reminds those looking to participate that masks are required outdoors on federally managed lands when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Sunrise reservations are still required from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. and can be obtained here.

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park is open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Visitors are advised to arrive in the morning to allow enough time to hike and explore the park.

National Park Week ends on Earth Day, which is Thursday April 22.