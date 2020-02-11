Haleakala National Park Summit District Remains Closed

KULA (KHON2) – The Summit District of Haleakala National Park remains closed Tuesday due to power outages and visitor safety concerns.

The entrance station gate on Haleakala Highway is closed and vehicle traffic to the park will be re-routed.

Once conditions improve for visitor and staff safety, Haleakala National Park will reopen.

The Summit District of Haleakala National Park closure began on Monday at 1:00 p.m. due to power outages and winter weather conditions.

For more information about the weather from National Weather Service click here.

The Kipahulu District of Haleakala National Park remains open.