Haleakalā National Park reopens following winter weather

KULA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The summit district of Haleakalā National Park has now reopened, says the National Park Service (NPS).

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

NPS says there is very little snow accumulation at the summit of Haleakalā and it is predominantly ice. Ice and snow are sporadic above 9,000 feet and melting.

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park will also remain open, according to the parks management.

Courtesy: National Park Service

Courtesy: National Park Service

Courtesy: National Park Service

Courtesy: National Park Service

Courtesy: National Park Service

Courtesy: National Park Service

The National Park Service is reminding visitors to stay on designated paths and trails. Going off trail may damage or kill fragile plant life hidden underneath the snow. Drivers should also be prepared for slippery conditions and periodic ice on roadways.

For the most recent updates, click here.