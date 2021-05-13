Haleakalā National Park rangers share insider tips to visitors

Hikers at Puʻu Halāliʻi in Haleakalā Crater in May. (Courtesy: C. Petruccelli)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Planning to visit Haleakalā National Park?

Park rangers shared some of their insider tips on how to have a safe experience.

Put Safety First: Face masks are required in all buildings and facilities. Masks are also required on trails only when physical distancing is not possible. Wash your hands, and watch your distance.

Dress the Part: Temperatures at the summit are much lower than down at the beach, and weather conditions change quickly. Make sure to wear warm layers, bring sunscreen, and stay hydrated.

Make a Reservation: Sunrise reservations are required at the Summit District from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., which can be made online up to 60 days in advance. Tickets are released at 7 a.m. HST, however, “last minute” reservations may be released two days in advance.

Be Informed: The Kīpahulu District is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Summit District is always open. Reservations are required for sunrise but not for sunset or night sky viewing. Visitor centers are closed, however, restrooms are open to use.

Have a Plan: Make sure your gas has fuel before coming to the park. Arrive early in Kīpahulu to hike the Pīpīwai Trail to Waimoku Falls. Hiking the 11-mile half loop at the summit from Keoneheʻheʻe (Sliding Sands) Trailhead to the Halemauʻu Trailhead will require you to arrange for a pick-up or have two cars. Start all hikes early to finish before it gets dark.

Download the App: The NPS App in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store allows you to explore more than 400 national parks nationwide. Interactive maps, tours of park places, on-the-ground accessibility information, and much more can help you plan your trip.

Stay Sharp: Click here for the most recent information regarding closures and conditions.