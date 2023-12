HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old Makawao man is dead following an early morning crash.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Maui police said, shortly before 4 a.m. a pickup truck was heading East on Haleakala Highway, when it drifted off the roadway and into an irrigation canal before going airborne.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

He has not yet been identified.