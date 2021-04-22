Haleakalā Crater opens for overnight wilderness camping

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Visitors to Haleakalā National Park can reserve Haleakalā Crater wilderness campsites online in advance, officials announced on Thursday, April 22.
The new reservation system operates through recreation.gov.
Wilderness campsite permits will no longer be issued in person and are available online.
Visitors must create an account on the official website before making a campsite reservation.
Officials advise that visitors research the campsites in advance, plan for unpredictable weather, filter water, leave no trace and establish a trip plan prior to making a reservation.
Click here for more information on wilderness camping in Haleakalā National Park