This year marks the 175th anniversary of Washington Place – the private residence of Queen Liliʻuokalani, and home of Hawaiʻi’s Governors. Throughout the years, the home would endure challenges, and bear witness to historic events that would shape Hawaiʻi’s history.

Washington Place is a Hawaii treasure and a National Landmark that needs your support. We encourage everyone to visit this historic home and learn about its unique history. If you are interested in donating your time, expertise, or resources to keep the home a living monument, contact Washington Place Foundation.

Mahalo to these sponsors:

Liliuokalani Trust

Hawaii Community Foundation

HEI

Zephyr Insurance

Department of Business Economic Development & Tourism

Department of Transportation

Department of Land & Natural Resources

Department of Agriculture

State Foundation on Culture & the Arts