Halawa Correctional Facility halts inmate movement after 3 inmates, 10 staff test positive for COVID-19

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A facility-wide isolation and quarantine protocol was implemented at Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) after three inmates and 10 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

HCF says the affected inmates were placed in medical isolation pending inmate and staff COVID-19 testing. The isolation protocol involved suspending all inmate movement within the facility, which included halting transfers to and from the facility for at least 14 days.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the warden made the call to immediately implement isolation and quarantine procedures to mitigate spread across the facility, to other facilities and the community. I support his proactive decision,” said Tommy Johnson, PSD deputy director for corrections. “The warden and his staff are working very hard to safeguard everyone and prevent the virus from spreading into a full-blown outbreak.”

According the the facility, the Department of Health has begun conducting contact tracing. Staff were also encouraged to contact their health care providers for questions about possible exposure.

