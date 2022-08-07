FILE – Hula halau dance at the Nā Hula Festival held at Kapiolani Park in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday, August 12, 2019.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hula halau showcase their hula at the 81st Nā Hula Festival at Kapiolani Park.

The free festival is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.

The festival returns to Kapiolani Park after two years of virtual events due to the pandemic.

The 2022 Lei Queen and Court will be there along with the Royal Hawaiian Band.

The four featured halau are Nā Wāhine o ka Hula, Puanani Alama Hula Studio, Hālau Hula o Pua ‘A‘ala Hone, Hālau Hula o Hōkūlani.

The Nā Hula Festival started in 1940. The city said the Nā Hula Festival is the longest-running, annual, non-competitive hula event in Hawai‘i.