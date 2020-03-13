Halau Hula bummed with Merrie Monarch cancellation

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Merrie Monarch Festival cancelled this year’s event weeks before the festival was planned to kick off.

This is in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For all, from hula dancers to teachers to judges to vendors and beyond, this was a hard reality to accept.

We caught up with a hālau hula who has been participating in the Merrie Monarch Festival for 3 decades.

Kumu Hula Chinky Māhoe of Kawaili’ulā is one of many who have been working hard and tirelessly to get ready for the prestigious hula competition.