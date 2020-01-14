Hakalau Post Office temporarily closed; customers can retrieve mail at Honomu Post Office

The Hakalau Post Office, located in a leased space at 29-2270 Old Mamalahoa Highway on Hawaii Island, has been temporarily closed due to structural concerns.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure” said USPS Honolulu District Manager Greg Wolny. “We will provide an update on the status of this facility as soon as more information is available.”

The Hakalau Post Office provides retail services and PO Box mail delivery to about 250 customers. It does not provide street mail delivery.

Effective immediately, and until further notice, Hakalau PO Box customers are asked to pick up their mail over the counter at the Honomu Post Office, located two miles away from Hakalau at 28-171 Honomu Road.

The Honomu Post Office is open on weekdays from 8 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. While the Hakalau Post Office is closed it will expand its hours to also be open on Saturdays from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

