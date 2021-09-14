Ha‘ikū Stairs to be removed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he will remove Ha’ikū Stairs.
He shared this statement.
We have listened to the varying compelling arguments and appreciate all the feedback and information received from all sides of the Ha’ikū Stairs issue. We recognize the interest the stairs have to certain community groups, however issues such as trespassing, personal injuries, invasive species and overall safety of the public cannot be ignored. Fundamentally, it is inappropriate to have a high-use tourist attraction entering through this residential neighborhood, which lacks in the capacity to provide appropriate facilities or parking. In addition, there is no unrestricted access to the stairs and the primary landowner at the base made it clear it is not interested in providing access. Consequently, my administration is aligned with the City Council’s resolution to remove the stairs and we intend to move forward with the necessary plans.Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi
He did not provide a timeline of removal.