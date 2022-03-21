HONOLULU (KHON2) — This past Sunday, March 20, marked the first day of spring and one way to get in the spring spirit is doing a little bit of spring cleaning.

Rocket Homes, a home buying and selling organization, offers some tips and tricks to help you get in the spring cleaning mood.

For example, some people find the cleaning part to be easy but the tidying, decluttering and organizing part tedious.

They suggest starting the cleaning process inside of your home first then work your way out. Like cleaning your windows, ceiling fans, dishwasher and pantry. From there you can clean out your washing machine, dryer vents, baseboards and shower curtains.

Rocket Home said your home doesn’t have to be new to feel new and taking time out of your week to clean can make a big difference on appearance and your health.

However, if your spring cleaning goal is to revamp a room and make it feel new, you can easily switch our some artwork to freshen up the place, or pick a new paint color for a room. These options can be done while working within a budget to easily upgrade your space.

With the weather warming spring is a good time to bring in some plants to liven up your living spaces. They suggest having a few indoor houseplants to add vibrancy but to also help purify the air in your home.

Some other helpful tips to follow:

Declutter your space

Swap out your clothes

Clean off a surface

Organize your cleaning supplies

Rethink your lighting

Finish the home repairs you’ve been putting off

To read their full list of helpful ideas for spring cleaning head to Rocket Home’s website.