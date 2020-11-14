Habilitat selling Christmas trees to save lives

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Habilitat’s annual Christmas tree fundraiser kicked off on Nov. 13 with online pre-orders. The company will be spreading good tidings at five Oahu locations starting on Nov. 28.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards Habilitat, which empowers participants to overcome substance abuse problems and homelessness.

There are four types of trees available this year, including Douglas Fir, Noble Fir, Grand Fir and Nordman Fir. The height of the trees ranges from six to ten feet.

A list of locations, which open on Nov. 28 and will be open from noon to 9 p.m. daily, can be found below.

Central Union Church (1160 S. Berritania St.)

Stadium Mall (next to Ice Palace Hawaii)

Kapolei (500 Kamokila Blvd, by the old Kmart)

Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center (fronting Safeway)

Koko Marina Shopping Center (fronting 24 Hour Fitness)

All of Habilitat’s Christmas trees are grown in Oregon before being carefully transported to Hawaii.

To order a tree online, click here.