Habilitat selling Christmas trees for a good cause: ‘We probably found the best tree we ever had’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents are now able to purchase a Christmas tree for the holiday season from Habilitat, while also supporting a good cause.

This year, 2021, marks the 47th year of Habilitat providing fresh trees in Hawaii through their annual Christmas tree fundraiser. Habilitat is a long-term addiction treatment program founded in 1971.

“It’s helped me immensely because I learned how to be independent. I’ve learned how to be honest with myself. I’ve learned how to apply some of the basic things that I heard when I was growing up that I didn’t wanna listen to. I was a knucklehead kid growing up,” explained Jayson Thompson, a Habilitat participant.

Trees will be available for purchase from noon to 9 p.m. daily at five locations.

Here is a list of all the places you can buy a Habilitat tree on Oahu:

Central Union Church (1660 S Beretania St Honolulu, HI 96826), Punahou and S Beretania

Stadium Mall (4510 Salt Lake Blvd Honolulu, HI 96818), next to Ice Palace

Kapolei (500 Kamokila Blvd Kapolei, HI 96707), by the old Kmart

Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center (46-065 Kamehameha Hwy Kaneohe, HI 96744), fronting Longs Drugs

Koko Marina Center (7192 Kalaniana'ole Hwy A-143 Honolulu, HI 96825), next to Zippy's

All proceeds that are raised will go back into their program, as well as raise scholarships for new participants. The trees for sale were shipped from farms in Washington and Oregon and handled with care.

“I think it’s wonderful. We came here for the first time last year, and we probably found the best tree we ever had. So, we came back this year. We’ve made no other stops. We just came straight here.” lani sakamoto, bought Habilitat christmas trees

The trees range in size from two to 16 feet and there are several types for sale: Douglas fir, Noble fir, Grand fir, Nordmann fir and Fraser fir.