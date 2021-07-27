Habilitat holds auction to support workforce programs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An auction is underway for a non-profit addiction treatment center in efforts to raise money for its programs.

The Kaneohe-based organization, Habilitat, is auctioning off more than 300 items to raise money for those struggling with addiction and homelessness.

Among the items for auction are furniture, jewelry, musical items and even a car.

The money will support Habilitat’s workforce programs, which helps train people for careers in the culinary, medical, landscape and administrative fields.

To view the auction and make a bid, visit the Oahu Auctions website.

Monetary donations are also being accepted. You can contact Habilitat directly at (808) 235-3691 or by email at give@habilitat.com.