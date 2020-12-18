Habilitat Hawaii to host free Christmas tree giveaway on Dec. 19

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Habilitat Hawaii announced it will be distributing 100 Christmas trees as a donation to local families facing economic challenges.

With the help of Hawaii philanthropist Bruce Bucky of Hildgund Jewelers and Waimanalo Community Organizer Kalani Kalima, families will be able to pick up their trees in a drive-through manner. Bruce Bucky says it’s a small way of making Christmas a brighter time for Oahu families.

“The bottom line is, maybe it is kind of selfish, I want to make people happy, but at the same time it makes me happy,” Bucky said. “At this time of year especially, I am blessed to be able to make a difference.”

The drive-through event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 9:30 a.m. in front of Waimanalo Elementary and Intermediate Schools.

