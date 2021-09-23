Habilitat bringing back haunted drive-thru at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON) — It’s officially the first week of fall, and what better way to celebrate the season than to promote a haunted house?

Well, one organization is getting the word out about their haunted drive-thru at Aloha Stadium.

“Actually, all of the proceeds go directly back into providing services for people that need help, and it’s so we can help provide services in the future too,” said Travis Sanders with Habilitat.

Habilitat is an organization dedicated to helping those fight addiction, and one way they raise money is with this haunted drive-thru.

According to Habilitat’s Travis Sanders and Craig Kupinsky, the drive-thru last year was a huge success.

This year, they’re expecting it to be bigger, better and scarier than before. The theme: Apocalypse.

“Well, they loved it. They came through and had a good time, especially with COVID, since everybody is itching to get out,” said Sanders. “So, they come up and it’s all safe, so they get their scare on. The kids are loving it. Just the jump scares and stuff in the scenes, and we do have different scenes this time.”

Those interested in going to the haunted drive-thru are asked to buy tickets online ahead of time.

The first day of the spooky drive is on Oct. 8, and the last day to check it out is on Halloween, Oct. 31.

“So, I encourage everyone to come out and get their tickets,” said Kupinsky. “It is a family event too, you know, that’s what’s unique about it, that you can have the little ones in the car and still have a good experience, you know.”

Organizers say although this event is meant to spook, it may not be suitable for everyone because scenes include gore, blood, and body parts, meaning it’s not intended for younger children.

“I think that this is something that is a good opportunity for all of Oahu to come to and experience it, especially in these times,” said Kupinsky.

If you are brave enough to try this haunted drive-thru, you can purchase your tickets in advance on their website by clicking here.