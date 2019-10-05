H1 East Waialae off-ramp project to start next weekend

Safety improvements are coming to a stretch of the H1 in East Oahu, but it will mean a lower speed limit, night work, and lane closures.

For years the H1 East Waialae exit heading towards Kahala has had gridlock traffic during rush hour.

Many people who live there say it’s a mix of drivers heading to Kahala Mall to avoid other traffic.

“So you get a terrible back up for people trying to get off at the Kahala exit and it’s just one lane and people back up and wait on the shoulder,” explained Richard Turbin, Kahala neighborhood board Chair.

He said the neighborhood board has been asking the state department of transportation for a solution for years.

“It’s extremely dangerous, extremely dangerous. It was waiting for a horrible accident to happen and it’s been going on for several years,” he said.

The DOT announced on Friday it’s doing something about the traffic by extending the Waialae Avenue shoulder lane towards the 16th Avenue overpass.

“We have looked at how we can provide that extra storage lane and we’re able to do it through re-striping,” said Shelly Kunishige, Hawaii DOT spokesperson.

She said the lanes heading east from Kapiolani Boulevard to Waialae Avenue will become narrower.

“It will go from 12 feet to 11 feet,” she said.

The speed limit has already dropped to 40 miles per hour.

Night work for the project is set to begin Sunday, Oct. 13.

DOT said the Waialae off-ramp will remain open during the roadwork, but only one lane will be open from Kapiolani Blvd onramp to the Waialae off-ramp from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The project is expected to take about a week to complete.