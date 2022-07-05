HONOLULU (KHON2) — America’s largest Asian supermarket chain is opening another location on Oahu this month. H Mart Pearl City, located at 850 Kamehameha Hwy, will be having their grand opening on Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m., the company recently announced.

H Mart is celebrating the day with two giveaway events.

New smart card members and current members with a valid email address will get a free thermos mug and 3-ply disposable face mask, according to the announcement. These items are available while supplies last and may change based on inventory.

There will also be a free gift giveaway that includes a melamine tray, rubber gloves or a plastic double basket with purchases over $30.

Purchase over $30 – eligible for 1 free gift

Purchase over $60 – eligible for 2 free gift

Purchase over $90 – eligible for 3 free gift

There’s a maximum three free gifts per customer, which are available while supplies last.

And if you’re looking for a job, H Mart Pearl City is hiring!

The company is hiring in all departments including meat, seafood, grocery, produce, cashiers, carts, cleaning and administration.

To apply, send a resume to west.hr@hmart.com. You may also call 657-210-1202 (English) or 562-318-3455 Ext. 2013 (Korean). Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States.

H Mart started as a single store in Woodside, New York, in 1982. It has since expanded into nearly 100 stores across America.