HONOLULU (KHON2) — The R&B recording artist known as H.E.R., which stands for “Having Everything Revealed,” will be performing at the Waikiki Shell on Friday, April 8.

BAMP officials stated presale tickets are available now until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. Then, they will go back on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

Tickets will range from approximately $60 to $125 each, as stated on the BAMP Project website. They can also be bought at ticketmaster.com and the Blaisdell Box Office.

All ages are welcomed, doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00 p.m., officials said.

