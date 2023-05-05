HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has announced that a road closure has come to the H-3.

The closure is impacting the H-3 westound.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It is east of the Harano Tunnel, and it is closed due to a vehicle collision investigation.

Officials are advising motorists to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the 911 call.

EMS said that around 8:20 p.m. they went to the incident to discover a 36-year-old male motorist in serious condition.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

EMS said they treated the 36-year-old driver of a car that had hit the back of another vehicle.

According to EMS, the 36-year-old driver was transported to a local area emergency room.