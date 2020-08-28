H-3 Freeway to become surge testing site

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway will close and become a COVID-19 testing site next Tuesday and Thursday from Halawa to Kaneohe, cars will line up on the five-mile stretch of road leading to the Harano Tunnels where people will be tested.

The Department of Transportation Highways Division Deputy Director Ed Sniffen, said once testing is completed, drivers will continue on the freeway to the end of the closure and then use alternate Koolau routes if necessary.

“As you come in stay in the left lane when you go through, we don’t know how many people are going to be there,” Sniffen said. “We’re hoping upward to 10,000 to get tested because we want to make sure we hit the surge testing numbers that we’re shooting for.”

Portable restrooms will sit on each mile in anticipation of a wait time.

Sniffen said overall traffic has dropped by about 20% with fewer people on the road, he believes Likelike Highway and Pali Highway can handle overflow traffic during the two days of testing.

Sniffen said, “Once you get inside the tunnel, they will test you right there and after you’re done you can drive right through.”

The H-3 was chosen as a testing site with hopes that it will prevent another major gridlock from happening again. On the first day of the surge testing, sites like Kaneohe District Park had to briefly shut down to get traffic under control.

Sniffen said, “We saw what happened yesterday, the city reached out to see if there are other examples or other things we could do, we jumped-in to partner with them and we’re happy to do so.”

People who want to be tested on the H-3 Freeway are also asked to sign-up online.

Meanwhile, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said day two of surge testing went on with less complications, he said walk-up testing sites like on Kalakaua District Park could also help avoid long back-ups.

Caldwell said, “I think we learned a lot today and I see that walk-in testing actually works, you know, people can come in and you see it’s not a huge back-up of people. It’s a steady flow.”

Caldwell said Governor David Ige agreed to open-up Aloha Stadium as a testing site.

