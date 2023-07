HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials from the City and County of Honolulu has announced a road closure.

The closure is impacting the H-1 Freeway westbound.

Officials said that an overturned vehicle has closed all westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway prior to the Makakilo offramp.

Officials are asking motorists to use caution and observe patience while the situation is resolved.

Seek alternate routes if possible.