HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation announced today the closure of the H-1 will be in both directions for HECO work.

The construction will take place between the Waimalu Interchange and Waiawa Interchange from 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 through 4 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

Onramps for the westbound H-1 Freeway at the Waimalu Interchange will be closed along with the closure of the H-1 eastbound onramps from Kamehameha Highway and Farrington Highway.

HDOT encourages the public to use Kamehameha Highway as an alternate route.