HPD car sits near the broken barrier on the H-1 freeway on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii Department of Transportation)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation has announced lane closures.

The closures are impacting the H-1 Freeway eastbound near Kinau Street offramp on Saturday, June 24.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to HDOT, water barriers are needing to be brought to the area in order to provide safety.

These are needed after a motor vehicle crashed into the median barrier and damaged the concrete median.

Earlier on Saturday, two left lanes of the H-1 were closed while crews worked on the median concrete barrier that was damaged from an earlier motor vehicle crash.

Lanes remain closed with the left westbound lane also being closed.

HDOT said they will keep the public updated as the work continues.

Officials are asking that drivers use caution as they approach the area to practice patience. Avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.

The Honolulu Police Department reported at 7:12 a.m. that there was a motor vehicle crash on the H-1 near the Pali Highway offramp.

On June 15, Oahu had its 27th traffic fatality on the H-1 Freeway when an unidentified adult male motorist who was traveling eastbound veered right of the roadway for unknown reasons.

He traveled up an embankment and collided into a metal signpost. He was partially ejected from the vehicle onto the grassy embankment. HPD said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Oahu’s 18th traffic fatality also occurred on the H-1 Freeway on April 15.

In this incident, a 31-year-old adult male motorcyclist was traveling westbound when he veered right of the roadway and collided into the metal guardrail. A 31-year-old adult male also was ejected onto the roadway.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The 31-year-old adult male motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.