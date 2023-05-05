HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has announced a lane closure for Honolulu.

The closure is impacting the H-2 northbound and north of H-1 merge.

Officials said the right lane is closed due to a police investigation.

Seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the 911 call at approximately 8:15 p.m.

EMS said they encounter a female in her 20s once on the scene.

EMS indicated that they treated the 20-something year old who apparently was part of a motorcycle group.

When she stopped to help someone on the side of the freeway, she was hit by a car.

She suffered a serious leg injury and was transported to a local area trauma center in serious condition.