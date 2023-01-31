HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation is notifying motorists that the H-1 Freeway eastbound will fully close for a resurfacing project.

The closure will be take place between the Punahou Street offramp and the Kapi’olani interchange beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and is expected to run through April.

This closure will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. and will include President’s Day, Feb. 20.

Construction crews will be working on resurfacing the freeway starting at Punahou Street and ending near University Avenue.

HDOT said that “during closure hours, motorists will be detoured to the Punahou Street offramp [Exit 23], where they may continue south on Punahou Street, turn left onto South King Street, and re-enter the eastbound H-1 Freeway via the South King Street onramp. Click here for a map of the detour route.”

HDOT also said that this project is part of a continuation of the resurfacing work that started in September, from Kinau Street to Ward Avenue.

According to HDOT, there will be electronic message boards to notify motorists of closure information and that special duty police officers will be on hand to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

Both first responders and TheBus will have alternate routes available during this time.