HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has announced a road closure.

The closure is impacting H-1 Eastbound by the Kaonohi Overpass.

Officials said that all lanes are closed due to a motor vehicle collision.

The Honolulu Police Department is rerouting motorists onto the Waimalu Offramp.

Officials said to expect delays in the area and to be patient.

Avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call for this incident at approximately 3:15 p.m.

According to EMS personnel, they treated an 81-year-old female and a male in his 80s for critical injuries. They were both transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

They said they also treated a 23-year-old male. He was taken to a local area trauma hospital in serious condition.

EMS said the collision was a multi vehicle incident.