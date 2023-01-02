HONOLULU (KHON2) — The New Year is a time when gyms across the islands see an influx of new members who strive to make fitness one of their New Year’s resolutions.

The saying goes no pain, no gain; but there are some ways to make the transition to a gym rat as painless as possible.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Wear the proper attire, you don’t want to be in here with dress shoes and jeans. You’re moving around so get ready to sweat,” gym-goer Micah Shields said.

So when is the best time to go? Obviously, it has to fit your schedule; but there are busier times than others.

“There are times where it’s a little crowded after 4 o’clock but after 5, 6:30 it dies down; but the best time to come is after 7 o’clock. It’s almost empty and usually the morning is pretty empty, too, after 8 o’clock,” Honolulu Fitness Center owner Nestor Calucag said.

If you can only go during gym peak hours, even gym veterans could do best to work with others.

“No one is going 24/7. Everyone has got to rest in between sets; so as long as you’re cool and respectful about sharing equipment even asking for tips a spot or two, usually people want to help out,” Shields said.

Another thing to be mindful of is cleanliness. Many gyms offer spray bottles to wipe down equipment and pads.

“The critical part that members should clean is the places they’re in contact with like the handles and the seat,” Calucag said.

Some other tips: use clips to keep weights on the bar, and rack your weights when you are pau.

As for how to keep yourself on track and coming back, make it fun and make it safe.

“Just try to come as prepared as you can. Maybe, have a goal in mind; and do some research online on YouTube or ask a friend who is frequent at the gym. Just so when you’re in here you know what you’re doing,” Shields said.

If you can afford it, Calucag said a personal trainer can help get you started and keep you going.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“The personal trainer would create a program for you to have to follow; and at the same time, it teaches you how to use the equipment properly because if you don’t really know how to use it, you might hurt yourself,” Calucag said.