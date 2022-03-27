HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some residents are still shaken up from the two fatal shootings in March that involved teenagers.

Hawaii’s strict gun laws are tied to the state having the lowest gun-related death rate in the United States according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control.

“The reason we have the lowest per capita gun death rates in Hawaii is because we have some of the best gun laws. That is highly correlated across all states, the stronger the gun laws are, the lower the gun death rate is, and we’re lucky to enjoy that.” Chris Marvin, US Army Veteran and Everytown for Gun Safety representative

In the islands, you must be 21-years-old or older to purchase, own, or carry a firearm but three people allegedly carrying guns during this month’s fatal shootings were under 21.

According to court documents, on March 18th 19-year-old Naiona Damon approached a group of teens on Round Top Drive and tried to rob one of them at gunpoint. The victim intervened and pointed a gun back at Damon. Authorities said Damon opened fire and killed the 18-year-old victim, who has yet to be identified.

One day later, there was a deadly shooting in Waikiki as 19-year-old Justice Kaio was charged with murder for the death of 20-year-old Marqus McNiel.

It is not yet known how these three guns fell into the hands of underage men, but Marvin said there are common ways this happens.

“It’s probably either a stolen gun right from a theft from maybe an automobile. It could be a ghost gun, which is something that is now illegal in Hawaii, not only the manufacturing but the possession of a ghost gun. Or a lot of times it’s just getting a gun from a parent or a household where there’s a gun that exists it’s not properly locked up.” Chris Marvin, US Army Veteran and Everytown for Gun Safety representative

State Senate public safety committee vice-chair Lynn DeCoite said tight gun laws can be difficult for law-abiding citizens, especially in the rural areas she represents like Lanai and Molokai where hunting is prevalent, but safe storage has to be practiced.

“I urge the people who are gun owners, responsible gun owners, who lock their firearms up, make sure they are safely properly locked up for those who cannot maybe try and work with a friend or someone else,” Sen. DeCoite said.

That is taught in mandatory safety courses in Hawaii to obtain a firearm.

“That’s a law that we don’t have in Hawaii, secure storage laws, which would actually help us to keep guns out of the hands of children and teenagers that prevents both criminal uses and would prevent suicide by gun,” Marvin said.

Marvin added there are some simple steps to take to make sure that your firearm is safely stored:

“If you have a gun in the house, really no matter what if you’re a gun owner, but especially if you have children, especially if you have teenage boys, make sure you’re storing that gun securely locked up and separate from ammunition, right. The only person that’s able to access that gun is the gun owner who is trained and competent and using it for the right reasons,”

DeCoite and the public safety committee are working with the Honolulu Police Department and the Lessons in Firearms Education Hawaii to discuss education as well as enforcement.