Guilty plea expected from cop indicted in urinal case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for John Rabago, a Honolulu police officer who was indicted in April for civil rights violations. Rabago is expected to plead guilty.

Federal prosecutors say that Rabago was one of several officers who went into a bathroom on Sheridan Street in January 2018, found Sam Ingall, a homeless man and forced Ingall to lick a urinal.

Rabago’s attorney, Megan Kau tells us that “He [Rabago] wants to accept responsibility.”

The change of plea hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.