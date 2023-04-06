HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Josh Green M.D. announced that Kimberly Tsumoto Guidry has been appointed as the next Intermediate Appellate Court Judge.

“I am honored to receive this appointment,” said Guidry. “I know and fully appreciate the role, responsibility, and work of an appellate court judge, and I would wholeheartedly take on this very important role with great passion and dedication.”

The position that she will take is a new judge position that was created in 2022.

“This appointment is long overdue, and we welcome the experience and commitment to public service that Kimberly will bring to the court system,” said Gov. Green.

Green went on to comment further.

“Her more than two-decade long career of working as a deputy attorney general demonstrates her commitment to public sector law and her familiarity with the appellate courts has prepared her well for the work necessary for this position,” explained Gov. Green.

This is a day in history for equality. Gov. Green indicated that the number of State judges are now split between 40 female judges and 40 male judges.

However, once Gov. Green’s earlier selection of Michelle L. Drewer is also confirmed by the State Senate, Hawai’i will, for the first time, have a majority of sitting female judges at 41.

Guidry was born and raised in Hawai’i. She received a bachelor’s degree in history summa cum laude from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Governor Josh Green M.D. celebrates the majority of judges in Hawai’i are female on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Office of Governor Josh Green M.D.) Kimberly Tsumoto Guidry (left) stands with Governor Josh Green M.D. (right) She was appointed as the next Intermediate Appellate Court Judge on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Office of Governor Josh Green M.D.) Kimberly Tsumoto Guidry (left) stands with Governor Josh Green M.D. (right) She was appointed as the next Intermediate Appellate Court Judge on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Office of Governor Josh Green M.D.) Kimberly Tsumoto Guidry appointed as the next Intermediate Appellate Court Judge on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Office of Governor Josh Green M.D.)

She then went on to graduate from UH Richardson School of Law; during this phase in her education, she served on the editorial board of the Asian Pacific Law and Policy Journal.

Guidry is currently the Solicitor General for the State of Hawaiʻi employed by the Department of the Attorney General.

Upon Senate confirmation, Guidry would begin her duties after being sworn into office.