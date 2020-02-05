Guiding Eyes for the Blind graduate Sajja shares her experience with her first guide dog Layla

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sajja graduated from the nation’s leading guide dog school, Guiding Eyes for the Blind with her new guide dog Layla.

Originally from Nepal, Sajja resides in Honolulu.

She is a PhD student at the University of Hawaii, studying Communications and Information Sciences. She has also earned degrees in Psychology and Social Work from the same school. Her current studies focus on Audio Description, and she is working on a long-term project to audio-describe brochures for all of the US National Parks.

Layla is Sajja’s first Guiding Eyes dog. She says working with a guide dog is different than working with a cane, as Layla is obedient and always wants to do what is best for Sajja.