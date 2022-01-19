Waikiki Aquarium offering guided Hawaii plant tour

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Join the Waikiki Aquarium every first and third Thursday of the month as they do a personal guided tour of the Aquarium’s native Hawaiian plant gardens.

This comes free with your admission ticket, and you’ll get the opportunity to slowly walk around and view 16 different plants.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Aquarium Volunteer Alice Roberts will be doing the personal guided tour Thursday Jan. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

If you choose to come out you will walk all throughout the Aquarium stopping at more than 10 locations.

If you want to get a head start you can click right here and view the 16 different native Hawaiian plants, you could be seeing on the guided tour.

The Waikiki Aquarium is open 7 days a week opening their doors at 9:00 a.m. and closing at 4:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $5 to $12.

The aquarium also offers an abundance of virtual experiences to take part in from the comfort of your home.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

For more information about the different virtual events or if you would like to donate or volunteer click right here.