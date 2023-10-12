HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new week of school football will be kicking off over the next few days.

And it’s not just players suiting up but referees too.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Kalani and Kalaheo game was canceled due to no referees. Turns out that was a scheduling error. But there is a growing concern about a critical shortage of officials and not just for football.

The head of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association said there are many contributing factors when it comes to a shortage of referees and umpires.

“It’s one of the most thankless and difficult jobs there is. You’ve seen it. They take abuse,” said HHSAA Executive Director Chris Chun. “They are out there and they try to be fair. They try to do their best. These are not professional officials their people that have 9 to 5 jobs or retired, and they come back and they try to give back to the community.”

The coordinator for football officials here in Hawaii said the national federation of high schools has been lobbying hard for both better pay for officials and better behavior and he believes it’s helping.