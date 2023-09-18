The aftermath of a deadly wildfire on Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A handful of local banks are pledging a 90-day mortgage forbearance for Maui homeowners who lost their homes in the fires, but some said more aid is needed during these unprecedented times.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

At least four local banks have signed a pledge led by Hawaii Community Lending to provide Maui homeowners with mortgage forbearance for at least 90 days. It is a needed temporary pause of monthly payments for people possibly going through the hardest moments in their lives.



Maui Councilmember Tamara Paltin said there is growing anxiety among residents who lost their homes in Lahaina about what will happen with their land.

Paltin said, “A lot of folks that actually made it to their dream of being homeowners they’ve lost their home but they don’t want to lose their land, too.”

Hawaii County Lending contacted 51 mortgage servicers in Hawaii and around the country.

So far, American Savings Bank, First Hawaiian Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Central Pacific Bank along with national mortgage servicers Servbank and Homestreet Bank are on board with the forbearance pledge.

Maui Attorney Lance Collins said a mortgage deferral for three years is what is needed for these families. In most instances, interests will still accrue during a forbearance period and be added to the back end of the loan.

Collins said, “Tell lenders if they’re a federal agency to completely defer for three years the payments that need to be made and the interest.”

Collins sent formal letters with this request to federal and state housing agencies. He said it will be at least three years for homeowners to rebuild in Lahaina.

Paltin also supports calls for a mortgage payment deferral for affected families.

Paltin said, “For people that don’t want to lose their land they are faced with trying to still figure out how to pay their mortgage in a place where they can no longer live.”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Homeowners can call their mortgage servicers directly to learn more about their options.