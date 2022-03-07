HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dozens of kittens were rescued last week in Waikiki.

The Hawaiian Humane Society, Rescue Kitties of Hawaii, and Lucky Paws Animal Foundation took the cats and kittens.

We spoke with the hotel management, and they requested our help. A couple of us went to the hotel right away.

We secured 10 kittens and five adult cats in carriers and entered them in our foster care program. They were spayed/neutered and fully vetted, are healthy and available for adoption.

We are grateful we were and to work fast, make a plan, and help save all the cats.”

MARAYA PIERRO

RESCUE KITTIES OF HAWAII