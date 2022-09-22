HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department responded to an attempted murder case in the first degree in Kalihi.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21 around 11:07 p.m., HPD said that a suspect who is unknown at the time fired at a group of men.

Officials said that both the suspect and the group of men left the area before police arrived.

No injuries or arrests were reported from this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.